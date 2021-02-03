Has TeleTech Holdings (TTEC) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Business Services space have likely heard of TeleTech Holdings (TTEC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

TeleTech Holdings is one of 213 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. TTEC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TTEC's full-year earnings has moved 22.80% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, TTEC has moved about 7.10% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have lost about 0.81% on average. As we can see, TeleTech Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, TTEC is a member of the Technology Services industry, which includes 82 individual companies and currently sits at #205 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 12.89% so far this year, so TTEC is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Investors in the Business Services sector will want to keep a close eye on TTEC as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

