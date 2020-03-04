Has Telaria (TLRA) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Telaria (TLRA) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Telaria is one of 630 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. TLRA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TLRA's full-year earnings has moved 25% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that TLRA has returned about 30.65% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have lost about 2.55% on average. This means that Telaria is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, TLRA belongs to the Internet - Software and Services industry, a group that includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2.40% so far this year, so TLRA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track TLRA. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

