Has Tecnoglass (TGLS) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Tecnoglass (TGLS) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Tecnoglass is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 221 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. TGLS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TGLS's full-year earnings has moved 6.05% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, TGLS has gained about 366.42% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -2.33% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Tecnoglass is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, TGLS is a member of the Building Products - Retail industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #28 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 38.76% so far this year, so TGLS is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track TGLS. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

