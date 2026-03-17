Has TechnipFMC (FTI) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. FMC Technologies (FTI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

FMC Technologies is one of 234 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. FMC Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTI's full-year earnings has moved 6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, FTI has gained about 43% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 26.3%. This means that FMC Technologies is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Subsea 7 SA (SUBCY) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 31.4%.

Over the past three months, Subsea 7 SA's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, FMC Technologies is a member of the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 26.6% so far this year, meaning that FTI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Subsea 7 SA is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to FMC Technologies and Subsea 7 SA as they could maintain their solid performance.

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TechnipFMC plc (FTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Subsea 7 SA (SUBCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.