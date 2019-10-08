Has Tech Data (TECD) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Tech Data (TECD), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Tech Data is one of 225 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. TECD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TECD's full-year earnings has moved 3.96% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, TECD has gained about 27.18% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 17.25%. This means that Tech Data is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, TECD belongs to the Retail - Computer Hardware industry, a group that includes 2 individual companies and currently sits at #18 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 27.58% so far this year, so TECD is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on TECD as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.