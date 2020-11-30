Has Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

Taylor Morrison Home is a member of our Construction group, which includes 104 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. TMHC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TMHC's full-year earnings has moved 17.36% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that TMHC has returned about 19.30% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 17.50%. This shows that Taylor Morrison Home is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, TMHC belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 29.75% this year, meaning that TMHC is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track TMHC. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.