Has Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Taylor Morrison Home is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 101 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. TMHC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TMHC's full-year earnings has moved 5.73% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that TMHC has returned about 63.58% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 32.11%. This means that Taylor Morrison Home is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, TMHC is a member of the Building Products - Home Builders industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 49.45% so far this year, meaning that TMHC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track TMHC. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

