Has Target (TGT) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Target (TGT) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Target is one of 208 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. TGT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TGT's full-year earnings has moved 37.72% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, TGT has returned 31.75% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 1.30% on average. This means that Target is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, TGT belongs to the Retail - Discount Stores industry, a group that includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #24 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 6.30% so far this year, so TGT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to TGT as it looks to continue its solid performance.

