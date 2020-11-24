Has Target (TGT) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Target (TGT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of TGT and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

Target is one of 206 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. TGT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TGT's full-year earnings has moved 21.07% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, TGT has returned 38.49% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 36.98%. As we can see, Target is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, TGT belongs to the Retail - Discount Stores industry, a group that includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #110 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 20.75% this year, meaning that TGT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track TGT. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

