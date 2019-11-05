Has Target (TGT) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Target (TGT) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Target is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 224 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. TGT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TGT's full-year earnings has moved 3.97% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that TGT has returned about 64.58% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 21.46% on average. This means that Target is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, TGT belongs to the Retail - Discount Stores industry, a group that includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #25 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 42.63% so far this year, so TGT is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track TGT. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

