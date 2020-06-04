Has TakeTwo Interactive Software (TTWO) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of TakeTwo Interactive Software (TTWO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

TakeTwo Interactive Software is one of 240 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. TTWO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TTWO's full-year earnings has moved 1.45% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, TTWO has gained about 5.61% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -9.49%. This shows that TakeTwo Interactive Software is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, TTWO belongs to the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry, a group that includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 7.13% so far this year, meaning that TTWO is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

TTWO will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

