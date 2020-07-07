Has Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 606 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. TSM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TSM's full-year earnings has moved 8.53% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, TSM has returned 6.51% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 15.46% on average. This means that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, TSM is a member of the Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry, which includes 1 individual companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 7.64% so far this year, so TSM is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to TSM as it looks to continue its solid performance.

