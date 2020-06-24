Has T2 Biosystems (TTOO) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of T2 Biosystems (TTOO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

T2 Biosystems is a member of our Medical group, which includes 887 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. TTOO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TTOO's full-year earnings has moved 28.71% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, TTOO has returned 3.42% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 0.17% on average. This means that T2 Biosystems is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, TTOO is a member of the Medical - Instruments industry, which includes 94 individual companies and currently sits at #141 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 5.02% so far this year, so TTOO is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track TTOO. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

