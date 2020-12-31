Has T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

T. Rowe Price Group is one of 894 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. TROW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TROW's full-year earnings has moved 5.60% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, TROW has moved about 22.77% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -2.38%. This means that T. Rowe Price Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, TROW is a member of the Financial - Investment Management industry, which includes 48 individual companies and currently sits at #122 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 20.33% so far this year, so TROW is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to TROW as it looks to continue its solid performance.

