Has T-Mobile US (TMUS) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has T-Mobile US (TMUS) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

T-Mobile US is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 631 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. TMUS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TMUS's full-year earnings has moved 4.94% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that TMUS has returned about 28.31% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 24.20% on average. This shows that T-Mobile US is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, TMUS belongs to the Wireless National industry, a group that includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 21.50% so far this year, meaning that TMUS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to TMUS as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.