Has Sysco (SYY) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Sysco (SYY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Sysco is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 193 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Sysco is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SYY's full-year earnings has moved 1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, SYY has gained about 3.4% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have lost an average of 6.7%. As we can see, Sysco is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Wolters Kluwer NV (WTKWY). The stock is up 5.5% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Wolters Kluwer NV's current year EPS has increased 0.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Sysco belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 45 individual companies and currently sits at #197 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 7.2% so far this year, so SYY is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Wolters Kluwer NV falls under the Publishing - Books industry. Currently, this industry has 5 stocks and is ranked #20. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -10.7%.

Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on Sysco and Wolters Kluwer NV as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

