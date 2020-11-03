Has SYNNEX (SNX) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of SYNNEX (SNX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of SNX and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

SYNNEX is one of 616 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. SNX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SNX's full-year earnings has moved 14.01% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, SNX has returned 6.51% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 21.77% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, SYNNEX is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, SNX belongs to the Business - Software Services industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 23.85% so far this year, so SNX is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

SNX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

