Has Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (BIOVF) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (BIOVF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is one of 1189 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BIOVF's full-year earnings has moved 12.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, BIOVF has moved about 4% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -12%. This shows that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is outperforming its peers so far this year.

EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 18.7%.

For EDAP TMS S.A. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 558 individual stocks and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 18.1% so far this year, meaning that BIOVF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

EDAP TMS S.A. however, belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry. Currently, this 104-stock industry is ranked #80. The industry has moved -24.8% so far this year.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum and EDAP TMS S.A. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

