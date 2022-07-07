Has Swedish Match (SWMAY) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Swedish Match AB Unsponsored ADR (SWMAY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Swedish Match AB Unsponsored ADR is one of 290 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Swedish Match AB Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SWMAY's full-year earnings has moved 7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that SWMAY has returned about 25.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -34.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Swedish Match AB Unsponsored ADR is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Target Hospitality (TH), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 39%.

Over the past three months, Target Hospitality's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Swedish Match AB Unsponsored ADR is a member of the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry, which includes 28 individual companies and currently sits at #203 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 32.6% this year, meaning that SWMAY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Target Hospitality, however, belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry. Currently, this 32-stock industry is ranked #96. The industry has moved -40.7% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Swedish Match AB Unsponsored ADR and Target Hospitality as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

