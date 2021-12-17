Has Super Micro Computer, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SMCI) Impressive Stock Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Fundamentals?

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 12% over the last three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Super Micro Computer's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Super Micro Computer is:

9.8% = US$111m ÷ US$1.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.10 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Super Micro Computer's Earnings Growth And 9.8% ROE

On the face of it, Super Micro Computer's ROE is not much to talk about. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 22%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. Super Micro Computer was still able to see a decent net income growth of 15% over the past five years. So, there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

As a next step, we compared Super Micro Computer's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 15% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:SMCI Past Earnings Growth December 17th 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is SMCI worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SMCI is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Super Micro Computer Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Super Micro Computer doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the decent earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Super Micro Computer certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

