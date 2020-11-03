Has SunOpta (STKL) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has SunOpta (STKL) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

SunOpta is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 175 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. STKL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for STKL's full-year earnings has moved 86.67% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, STKL has moved about 171.20% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of -7.46% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that SunOpta is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, STKL belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 44 individual stocks and currently sits at #159 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 4.64% so far this year, meaning that STKL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Staples sector will want to keep a close eye on STKL as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



SunOpta, Inc. (STKL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.