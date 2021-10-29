Has Suncor Energy (SU) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of Suncor Energy (SU), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of SU and the rest of the Oils-Energy group's stocks.

Suncor Energy is one of 258 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. SU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SU's full-year earnings has moved 3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that SU has returned about 54.41% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 38.74% on average. As we can see, Suncor Energy is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, SU belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry, which includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 48.96% so far this year, meaning that SU is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track SU. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

