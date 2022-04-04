Has Suncor Energy (SU) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Suncor Energy (SU) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Suncor Energy is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 258 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Suncor Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SU's full-year earnings has moved 15.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that SU has returned about 30.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 28.8% on average. This shows that Suncor Energy is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Valero Energy (VLO). The stock has returned 34.8% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Valero Energy's current year EPS has increased 33.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Suncor Energy is a member of the Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry, which includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 34.7% so far this year, meaning that SU is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Valero Energy belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. This 14-stock industry is currently ranked #64. The industry has moved +30.1% year to date.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Suncor Energy and Valero Energy as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

