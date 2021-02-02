Has Strattec Security (STRT) Outpaced Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Auto-Tires-Trucks space have likely heard of Strattec Security (STRT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Strattec Security is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 99 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. STRT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for STRT's full-year earnings has moved 47.10% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that STRT has returned about 10.92% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of 10.55%. This means that Strattec Security is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, STRT is a member of the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, which includes 48 individual companies and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 3.56% so far this year, so STRT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector will want to keep a close eye on STRT as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Strattec Security Corporation (STRT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.