Has Strattec Security (STRT) Outpaced Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Auto-Tires-Trucks space have likely heard of Strattec Security (STRT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of STRT and the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks group's stocks.

Strattec Security is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 90 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. STRT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for STRT's full-year earnings has moved 20.93% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, STRT has returned 2.18% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have gained about 18.92% on average. This shows that Strattec Security is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, STRT belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, a group that includes 46 individual stocks and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 4.85% so far this year, meaning that STRT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to STRT as it looks to continue its solid performance.

