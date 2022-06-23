Has Stone Energy (TALO) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Talos Energy (TALO) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Talos Energy is one of 254 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Talos Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TALO's full-year earnings has moved 179.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, TALO has moved about 73.5% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 20.8%. As we can see, Talos Energy is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Nine Energy Service (NINE) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 167%.

In Nine Energy Service's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 65.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Talos Energy is a member of the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #48 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 31.5% so far this year, so TALO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Nine Energy Service belongs to the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry. This 28-stock industry is currently ranked #83. The industry has moved +0.5% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Talos Energy and Nine Energy Service. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

