Is HAS Stock a Buy Now as Growth Improves but Valuation Stays Mixed?

Hasbro, Inc. HAS has a better growth story than it had earlier in the year, but the investment case is not one-sided. The company beat expectations, raised its fiscal 2026 outlook and has outperformed its industry over the past six months.



The question is whether that improvement leaves enough room for new buyers. HAS has stronger earnings momentum, but valuation and margin quality still require discipline.

HAS Earnings Momentum Is Improving

Hasbro’s second-quarter fiscal 2026 results gave the bull case more substance. Adjusted earnings of $1.28 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.4%, while revenues of $1.14 billion topped the consensus mark by 8.9%.



Management now expects fiscal 2026 revenues to rise 5-7% in constant currency, up from its prior view of 3-5%. The adjusted operating margin outlook also improved to 25-26%, while adjusted EBITDA is now projected between $1.45 billion and $1.50 billion.

Hasbro, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Hasbro, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Hasbro, Inc. Quote

The first-half numbers show why expectations moved higher. Adjusted operating profit rose 21% to $569 million, and adjusted operating margin expanded 150 basis points to 26.6%. Volume, mix and cost productivity more than offset incremental tariffs and royalty expense.

Why Hasbro Valuation Is Not a Clear Bargain

HAS does not look stretched against broader benchmarks. The stock trades at 14.19X forward 12-month earnings, below the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector at 16.2X and the S&P 500 index at 20.85X.



The relative picture is less attractive inside its own sub-industry. The Zacks sub-industry trades at 10.09X forward earnings, making Hasbro look more expensive than the narrower peer group.

The stock also sits close to its five-year median forward earnings multiple of 14.92X. That suggests the market is not assigning an extreme premium, but it also means the shares are not obviously cheap after improving year-to-date and trailing 12-month performance.



Mattel, Inc. MAT remains a useful comparison for investors evaluating traditional toy demand, brand strength and holiday-season execution. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. JAKK also provides context for the toy and licensed-product space, where retailer demand and entertainment tie-ins can shift quickly.

Hasbro Profit Quality Still Needs Proof

Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming remains the clearest source of profit strength. In the second quarter, the segment generated $664 million in revenues, up 27%, and $270 million in operating profit.



Magic: The Gathering grew 32% in the quarter, helped by Secrets of Strixhaven and Marvel Super Heroes. Monopoly Go! contributed $44 million in revenues, reinforcing the value of Hasbro’s digital and licensing model.



Consumer Products is less convincing on profitability. Revenues rose 5% to $463 million, but the segment recorded an adjusted operating loss of $8 million because of tariffs, entertainment-related mix shifts and normal seasonality.



Digital spending also adds risk. Hasbro recorded a $56-million impairment tied to canceled digital game projects planned for 2028 and beyond, showing that growth investments can still dilute profit quality.

What Could Move HAS Higher or Lower

HAS could move higher if Magic stays resilient, licensing partnerships keep expanding and Consumer Products converts better sell-through into margin improvement. Holiday innovation and entertainment-linked demand also matter because the back half is important for toys and games.



Cost savings remain another catalyst. Hasbro delivered $70 million of savings in the first six months against a $150-million full-year commitment, while management continues to target $1 billion of gross cost savings by fiscal 2027.



The downside case rests on execution. Weaker releases, higher freight, resin and packaging costs, renewed tariff pressure or slower toy demand could weigh on profitability.



Digital execution is another swing factor. Exodus and Warlock remain planned for fiscal 2027, but delays, softer player adoption or further portfolio changes could pressure returns.

How HAS Ranks for Stock Pickers

The bottom line is that HAS looks improved, but not clearly mispriced. Growth is better, Wizards remains powerful and guidance has moved higher, yet valuation and segment margin pressure keep the buy case measured.



The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). That rank points to a middle-ground setup rather than a high-conviction entry call. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



HAS also has a Growth Score of B, Momentum Score of A and VGM Score of B, which indicate supportive growth and price-performance traits. The Value Score of C argues for timing discipline, especially with the stock trading above its sub-industry multiple.

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Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.