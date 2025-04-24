$HAS stock is up 16% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HAS stock has now risen 16% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $172,504,253 of trading volume.

$HAS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $HAS:

$HAS insiders have traded $HAS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HAS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW EDWARD AUSTIN (EVP & Chief Revenue Officer) sold 1,718 shares for an estimated $111,781

$HAS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 296 institutional investors add shares of $HAS stock to their portfolio, and 279 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HAS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HAS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HAS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 01/15.

