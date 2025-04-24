$HAS stock is up 16% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HAS stock has now risen 16% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $172,504,253 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $HAS:
$HAS Insider Trading Activity
$HAS insiders have traded $HAS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HAS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MATTHEW EDWARD AUSTIN (EVP & Chief Revenue Officer) sold 1,718 shares for an estimated $111,781
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$HAS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 296 institutional investors add shares of $HAS stock to their portfolio, and 279 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 2,779,877 shares (+28552.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $155,422,923
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,429,625 shares (+17.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $135,840,333
- KOVITZ INVESTMENT GROUP PARTNERS, LLC added 2,427,299 shares (+313.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $135,710,287
- LONDON CO OF VIRGINIA removed 2,062,191 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $115,297,098
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 2,061,470 shares (-82.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $115,256,787
- MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC removed 987,572 shares (-98.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,215,150
- SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC removed 835,003 shares (-51.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,685,017
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$HAS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $HAS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HAS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 01/15.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
You can track data on $HAS on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.