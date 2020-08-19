Has STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

STMicroelectronics N.V. is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 605 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. STM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for STM's full-year earnings has moved 18.18% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, STM has gained about 9.03% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 22.77% on average. As we can see, STMicroelectronics N.V. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, STM belongs to the Semiconductor - General industry, a group that includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 23.81% so far this year, so STM is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to STM as it looks to continue its solid performance.

