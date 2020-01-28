Has STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of STM and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

STMicroelectronics N.V. is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 630 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. STM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for STM's full-year earnings has moved 10.18% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, STM has moved about 7.10% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 3.58% on average. This means that STMicroelectronics N.V. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, STM belongs to the Semiconductor - General industry, which includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #53 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 5.15% this year, meaning that STM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track STM. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.