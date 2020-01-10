Has STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

STMicroelectronics N.V. is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 630 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. STM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STM's full-year earnings has moved 17.24% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, STM has returned 3.79% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 3.64%. As we can see, STMicroelectronics N.V. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, STM belongs to the Semiconductor - General industry, which includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #25 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.10% so far this year, so STM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to STM as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.