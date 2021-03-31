Has Stewart Information Services (STC) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Stewart Information Services (STC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Stewart Information Services is one of 885 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. STC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STC's full-year earnings has moved 24.75% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, STC has returned 8.09% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 11.64% on average. This means that Stewart Information Services is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, STC belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, a group that includes 44 individual stocks and currently sits at #108 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 10.77% this year, meaning that STC is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

STC will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

