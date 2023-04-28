Has Stellantis (STLA) Outpaced Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Stellantis (STLA) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Stellantis is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 119 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Stellantis is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for STLA's full-year earnings has moved 1.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, STLA has moved about 15.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of 1.1% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Stellantis is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY). The stock has returned 5.1% year-to-date.

For Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Stellantis belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry, a group that includes 27 individual stocks and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 2.2% so far this year, so STLA is performing better in this area. Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to Stellantis and Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR as they could maintain their solid performance.

