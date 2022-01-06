Has Stellantis (STLA) Outpaced Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Stellantis (STLA) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

Stellantis is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 126 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Stellantis is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for STLA's full-year earnings has moved 6.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, STLA has moved about 8.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of 2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Stellantis is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector, Toyota Motor Corporation (TM), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 6.3%.

The consensus estimate for Toyota Motor Corporation's current year EPS has increased 37.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Stellantis belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry, a group that includes 26 individual companies and currently sits at #75 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.3% so far this year, so STLA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Toyota Motor Corporation is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to Stellantis and Toyota Motor Corporation as they could maintain their solid performance.

