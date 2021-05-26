Has Stellantis N.V. (STLA) Outpaced Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Auto-Tires-Trucks space have likely heard of Stellantis N.V. (STLA), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of STLA and the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks group's stocks.

Stellantis N.V. is one of 105 individual stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. STLA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for STLA's full-year earnings has moved 9.87% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, STLA has moved about 4.04% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have lost about 4.76% on average. This means that Stellantis N.V. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, STLA belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry, a group that includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 1.56% this year, meaning that STLA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

STLA will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.