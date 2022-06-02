Has StealthGas (GASS) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has StealthGas (GASS) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

StealthGas is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 141 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. StealthGas is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GASS' full-year earnings has moved 66% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that GASS has returned about 41.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of -11.1% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that StealthGas is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Pangaea Logistics (PANL). The stock is up 81% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Pangaea Logistics' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 52.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, StealthGas belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #32 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 42.8% this year, meaning that GASS is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns. Pangaea Logistics is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on StealthGas and Pangaea Logistics as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

