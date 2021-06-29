Has Starbucks (SBUX) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Starbucks (SBUX) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Starbucks is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 208 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. SBUX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SBUX's full-year earnings has moved 5.05% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, SBUX has returned 4.92% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 1.76%. This means that Starbucks is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, SBUX belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, which includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #82 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 10.07% so far this year, so SBUX is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to SBUX as it looks to continue its solid performance.

