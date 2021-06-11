Has Starbucks (SBUX) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Starbucks (SBUX) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Starbucks is one of 208 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. SBUX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SBUX's full-year earnings has moved 5.24% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, SBUX has gained about 4.89% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -1.38%. This means that Starbucks is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, SBUX belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, a group that includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #75 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 10.32% so far this year, meaning that SBUX is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track SBUX. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

