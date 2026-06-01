Has Starbucks Reached the Turning Point in Its Turnaround Story?

Starbucks Corporation’s SBUX turnaround effort appears to be reaching a meaningful inflection point. During its fiscal second-quarter 2026earnings call Starbucks’ management highlighted a key milestone. The company reported year-over-year growth in both revenues and earnings for the first time in more than two years. The results suggest that Starbucks’ “Back to Starbucks” strategy is beginning to gain traction across operations, customer engagement and brand relevance.

A major sign of progress came from the U.S. business, where comparable-store sales accelerated on the back of stronger customer traffic. Management noted that transaction growth returned across all dayparts, with morning demand recovering to levels last seen several years ago. The company credited improved staffing, better scheduling, faster service and its Green Apron Service model for enhancing the customer experience and driving repeat visits.

Starbucks is also benefiting from successful menu innovation and a revitalized rewards program. New beverage launches, expanded customization options and refreshed loyalty benefits have boosted customer engagement. The company reported a record number of active Rewards members, while both member and non-member transactions increased during the quarter. Brand perception and purchase intent also improved, particularly among younger consumers.

The recovery is no longer limited to North America. Starbucks reported positive comparable-sales growth across all its largest international markets, including China, marking a significant improvement in global momentum. Management believes operational discipline, stronger marketing and a more focused organizational structure are helping translate strategy into results.

While executives acknowledged that macroeconomic uncertainty remains and that the turnaround is not complete, the latest quarter provides compelling evidence that Starbucks has moved beyond stabilization and into the early stages of sustainable growth. The company’s improving sales trends, stronger execution and raised fiscal-year outlook indicate that its turnaround story may finally be entering a more durable phase.

Can BROS and MCD Challenge Starbucks’ Recovery Momentum?

As the company works to revive growth through its Back to Starbucks strategy, competitors are also sharpening their coffee offerings.

Dutch Bros BROS continues to gain traction with its drive-thru-centric model, energetic brand image and steady menu innovation. The company has been expanding aggressively while building strong customer loyalty, particularly among younger consumers seeking specialty beverages and personalized experiences.

Meanwhile, McDonald’s MCD remains a significant competitor through its McCafé platform. The fast-food giant leverages its vast store network, convenience and value-oriented offerings to attract coffee drinkers. McDonald’s ongoing investments in digital ordering and customer engagement tools have helped strengthen its position in the beverage category.

However, Starbucks' recent turnaround progress differs from the growth strategies pursued by many rivals. The company is improving traffic through better service standards, faster order fulfillment, enhanced loyalty benefits and a renewed focus on the coffeehouse experience. These initiatives are helping rebuild customer trust and engagement while driving higher transaction volumes.

Although Dutch Bros and McDonald’s remain formidable competitors, Starbucks appears to be restoring the operational excellence and brand appeal that historically distinguished it in the premium coffee market, suggesting that the turnaround story may be entering a more sustainable phase.

SBUX’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Starbucks have gained 16.4% in the past year against the industry’s 8.4% decline.

SBUX’s One-Year Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, SBUX trades at a forward price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 2.85, below the industry’s average of 3.29.

SBUX’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SBUX’s fiscal 2026 earnings per share (EPS) implies a year-over-year increase of 12.7%. EPS estimates for fiscal 2026 have increased in the past 30 days.

EPS Trend of SBUX Stock



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SBUX’s Zacks Rank

SBUX currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.