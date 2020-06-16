Has Stamps.com (STMP) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Stamps.com (STMP), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Stamps.com is one of 210 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. STMP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for STMP's full-year earnings has moved 62.60% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, STMP has moved about 115.06% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 10.22% on average. This means that Stamps.com is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, STMP belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 28.05% this year, meaning that STMP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track STMP. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

