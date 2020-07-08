Has Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of SFM and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

Sprouts Farmers Market is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 207 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. SFM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SFM's full-year earnings has moved 29.06% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, SFM has gained about 35.19% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 19.66%. This means that Sprouts Farmers Market is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, SFM belongs to the Food - Natural Foods Products industry, which includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 21.88% so far this year, so SFM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to SFM as it looks to continue its solid performance.

