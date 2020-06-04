Has Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Sprouts Farmers Market is one of 210 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. SFM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SFM's full-year earnings has moved 27.85% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, SFM has returned 32.40% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 10.61%. As we can see, Sprouts Farmers Market is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, SFM is a member of the Food - Natural Foods Products industry, which includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 16.31% so far this year, meaning that SFM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

SFM will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

