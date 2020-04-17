Has Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Sprouts Farmers Market is one of 212 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. SFM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SFM's full-year earnings has moved 15.42% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, SFM has gained about 5.17% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 0.50% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Sprouts Farmers Market is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, SFM belongs to the Food - Natural Foods Products industry, a group that includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #48 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 36.07% so far this year, so SFM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on SFM as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

