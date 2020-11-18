Has Sprague Resources (SRLP) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Sprague Resources (SRLP) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Sprague Resources is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 257 different companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. SRLP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SRLP's full-year earnings has moved 54.02% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, SRLP has gained about 0.41% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have lost about 31.74% on average. As we can see, Sprague Resources is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, SRLP is a member of the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #173 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 39.16% so far this year, meaning that SRLP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to SRLP as it looks to continue its solid performance.

