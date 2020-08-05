Has Sprague Resources (SRLP) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of Sprague Resources (SRLP), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Sprague Resources is one of 270 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. SRLP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SRLP's full-year earnings has moved 2,055.55% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, SRLP has moved about 0.95% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of -33.86%. As we can see, Sprague Resources is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, SRLP belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry, which includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #208 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 46% so far this year, so SRLP is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to SRLP as it looks to continue its solid performance.

