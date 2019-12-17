Has Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Business Services space have likely heard of Spotify Technology SA (SPOT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of SPOT and the rest of the Business Services group's stocks.

Spotify Technology SA is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 191 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. SPOT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPOT's full-year earnings has moved 60.46% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, SPOT has gained about 32.85% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 32.61%. This means that Spotify Technology SA is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, SPOT is a member of the Technology Services industry, which includes 55 individual companies and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 13.72% this year, meaning that SPOT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

SPOT will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

