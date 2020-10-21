Has Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings (SPWH) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings (SPWH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of SPWH and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings is one of 204 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. SPWH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPWH's full-year earnings has moved 92.15% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, SPWH has returned 97.63% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 37.88% on average. This means that Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, SPWH is a member of the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 35 individual companies and currently sits at #104 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 3.20% so far this year, meaning that SPWH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

SPWH will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.