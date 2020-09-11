Has Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings (SPWH) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings (SPWH), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings is one of 204 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. SPWH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPWH's full-year earnings has moved 100.43% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, SPWH has gained about 70.11% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 30.27% on average. As we can see, Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, SPWH belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 36 individual stocks and currently sits at #201 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 14.57% so far this year, so SPWH is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to SPWH as it looks to continue its solid performance.

