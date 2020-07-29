Has Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings (SPWH) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings (SPWH), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of SPWH and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings is one of 207 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. SPWH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPWH's full-year earnings has moved 27.37% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, SPWH has gained about 98.75% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 22.61% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, SPWH belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #231 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 29.09% this year, meaning that SPWH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

SPWH will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

