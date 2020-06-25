Has Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings (SPWH) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings (SPWH) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 210 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. SPWH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPWH's full-year earnings has moved 30.22% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, SPWH has returned 64.01% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 13.18% on average. This means that Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, SPWH belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #192 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 35.85% so far this year, so SPWH is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to SPWH as it looks to continue its solid performance.

